WATCH: DIA giving overview on last phase of Great Hall project

Denver International Airport is seeking an additional $1.2 billion to finish the project that was started in 2018.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA)'s chief executive officer is giving an overview of the final phase of the Great Hall Project on Thursday morning.

DIA CEO Phil Washington is holding the briefing at 10 a.m. on Phase 3 of the project to renovate the airport’s main Jeppesen Terminal. DIA celebrated the completion of Phase 1 in October, after the project, which started in 2018, was plagued early on by issues related to contractors, budget and timing.

Airport officials were seeking an additional $1.2 billion to finish the project, according to the Denver City Council agenda for this week.

In total, the four items on the council's agenda proposed raising the budget for Great Hall contracts from about $365 million to nearly $1.6 billion.

All of the resolution items are listed as being proposed by Washington.

A DIA spokesperson released the following statement last week when asked for comment on the request for additional funding:

Denver International Airport is one of the fastest recovering airports in the U.S. and is expected to continue to grow, reaching 100 million passengers in approximately 10 years. As we prepare for this growth, it is essential that we complete this final phase of the Great Hall Project to enhance security, increase capacity and improve the passenger experience. We know there is never a good time for construction but the longer we wait, the more difficult it will be – for our passengers and for our airlines. This project is absolutely critical if DEN is going to remain a top airport and a strong economic engine for our state and region, while providing jobs and revenue for our region.

Phase 1 of the project focused on Level 6 of the airport and also included upgraded restrooms and 16,000 square feet of new space for passenger flow and security. Phase 2 of the Great Hall Project started in July.