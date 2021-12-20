DIA operations back to normal after security incident

Denver International Airport said an individual bypassed security and boarded a train before being apprehended by police.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) said it had resumed normal operations after a security incident on Monday afternoon.

About 12:30 p.m., an individual "descended the escalators in the arrival area, bypassing the security process. The individual boarded a train before being apprehended by the Denver Police Department," DIA said in a statement.

All trains were stopped for a short time, and the airport resumed normal operations at 1 p.m.

All passengers and employees were safe, DIA said.

DIA was expecting about 2.7 million passengers to travel through the airport between Monday and Jan. 3. The busiest days for travel were expected to be Thursday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 29, according to the airport.

According to Flight Aware, there were 168 delays at DIA as of 1:15 p.m. Monday.

