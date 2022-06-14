DIA making adjustments to security checkpoints

DIA recommends passengers be inside the airport at least two hours prior to their board time.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) will make some adjustments to its security checkpoints starting Wednesday, June 15, at 4 a.m.

First, DIA and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will add a "limited number" of PreCheck lanes to the South Security Checkpoint.

Second, a limited number of standard screening lanes will be added to the North Checkpoint, said DIA officials.

"The additional lanes will provide passengers arriving from the hotel and transit center on the south end and international arrivals on the north end more options to access the appropriate screening lanes on either end of the terminal," said a news release from DIA.

North Security Checkpoint

Open 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TSA PreCheck: This checkpoint is primarily for TSA PreCheck passengers.

This checkpoint is primarily for TSA PreCheck passengers. CLEAR Customers: A CLEAR lane is available on the east side of this checkpoint for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck.

A CLEAR lane is available on the east side of this checkpoint for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck. Premium/Premier Traveler Lane: This lane is available on the west side of this checkpoint.

This lane is available on the west side of this checkpoint. Standard Screening: There will be up to three standard screening lanes open.

South Security Checkpoint

Open 24/7

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers.

This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers. TSA PreCheck: There will be up to two TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PreCheck passengers traveling after 8 p.m. will receive an expedited screening through the standard lanes at the this checkpoint.

There will be up to two TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PreCheck passengers traveling after 8 p.m. will receive an expedited screening through the standard lanes at the this checkpoint. CLEAR Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at this checkpoint for standard screening. CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck may use this lane, but are strongly encouraged to utilize the lane on the North Security Checkpoint for a more efficient experience.

A-Bridge Security Checkpoint

Open from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers. TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint.

