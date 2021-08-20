Headed to DIA? Plan an extra hour for catching the train to the gates

Passengers should anticipate up to one hour delays in their journey from the terminal to the concourses.

DENVER — The trains to the gates at Denver International Airport (DIA) are running at a reduced capacity Friday after an incident early in the morning.

DIA said passengers should anticipate up to one hour delays in their journey from the terminal to the concourses on Friday.

All passengers flying out of an A Gate are encouraged to use the A-Bridge Security Checkpoint during this time, so they may walk across the bridge directly to their gate.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, a breaker trip caused four train cars filled with approximately 200 people to lose power, according to DIA.

Passengers on the train car were stuck for approximately four minutes and no passengers reported injuries. As emergency crews responded to assist, the passengers on the train pulled the train’s emergency handles and passengers began to exit the train into the train tunnels.

DIA said the trains were down for around one hour while emergency personnel escorted the passengers through the walkways then swept the tunnels to ensure no one had been left behind. During this time, busing operations were in place to take passengers from Concourses B and C to Concourse A where they can walk to the Terminal.

DIA said the incident caused damage to around 100 feet of the rail. Crews are working to correct the issue and repairs are anticipated to be made by mid-Friday morning.

