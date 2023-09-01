DIA operations resume after stoppage due to security issue

Trains, security screenings and departures stopped for about a half-hour Friday afternoon.

DENVER — Denver International Airport said operations have resumed after a security issue caused a stoppage at the airport Friday afternoon.

All trains and security screenings were stopped and departures were grounded from about 1:40 to 2:10 p.m. DIA did not say what the security issue was.

According to FlightAware, 202 flights were delayed and six flights were canceled Friday afternoon. The last plane to depart DIA before departures were grounded left at 1:42 p.m., according to FlightAware.

"We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as they become available," DIA said on social media at 1:44 p.m.

The airport said operations had resumed at 2:11 p.m.

