DIA's first Vietnamese restaurant set to open

DENVER — Passengers traveling through Denver International Airport (DIA) have a new food option to consider before and after catching a flight.

City Pho is the newest restaurant at DIA and the first restaurant to serve Vietnamese classics suck as pho, banh mi and vermicelli noodle bowls.

Located on the Concourse B Mezzanine, next to sister restaurant City Wok, City Pho features modern twists on Vietnamese food. All menu options are crafted in-house, according to DIA.

“There are fantastic Vietnamese restaurants throughout the city of Denver,” said Pam Dechant, DIA senior vice president of Concessions. “As an airport, it's our goal to provide our passengers with a taste of the city, and it makes total sense that we would have an equally delicious Vietnamese option here at [DIA].”

City Pho is open daily at DIA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

