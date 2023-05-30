Meet the longest-serving volunteer at Denver's airport

Denver International Airport has more than 200 volunteers, but one volunteer has stuck around for decades.

DENVER, Colorado — Traveling in and out of Denver International Airport (DIA) can be chaotic, especially with the construction, different terminals and long TSA security lines. But thanks to a program at the airport, there are volunteers that can help.

From the moment travelers step off a plane or walk to the terminal, there’s a friendly team wearing a purple vests and cowboy hats waiting to help. Whether its directing passengers to a connecting flight, helping to reunite with friends or family, or capturing a group photo, there is no task they won’t take on.

With more than 200 volunteers, there’s one volunteer at DIA who has been around for decades. Cherly Heinzerling, has been involved with the program since 1994, before the grand opening.

“We try to answer questions, we will help people. Guide them towards bags if they need to, rental cars. I’ve retrieved objects for people on the concourses,” said Heinzerling. “I like the variety of people and being in different areas. My day can vary from not too busy, to exceptionally busy.”

Heinzerling left her teaching job to take care of her son but was missing the social interactions and being able to connect with people.

In a newspaper ad, Heinzerling noticed the brand-new airport was looking for volunteers to give public tours for 2 months. “I thought that sounded fun. I was kind of tired of not having my "people fix." The best part is being able to help people,” she said.

The program became so popular, airport officials decided it was best to keep the volunteers on permanently. 28 years later, Heinzerling has helped countless passengers navigate around the airport, track down luggage, hotels, rental cars, you name it, she does it.

“I like being on the cutting edge of what’s happening, so even though it changes so much, it’s been fun to be part of the new airport and changes from day to day,” Heinzerling said. “I think the worst part for me is the frustration if I can’t actually help somebody or solve their problem.”

Her favorite memory was the time she helped passengers who were struggling with the weight of their luggage. Instead of letting the passengers get rid of a pricey snowboard, Heinzerling offered to take of the snowboard until the next season.

“Makes me feel good. It’s a good feeling knowing you go home, and you helped people, and it brings me back why I enjoy teaching and being able to help others,” she said.

Heinzerling enjoys volunteering once or twice a month and when she’s not at the airport volunteering, she’s traveling and enjoying retirement.

