One of DIA's digital welcome signs shut off after parts were stolen

The airport reported the theft of electrical components to police and plans to make repairs.

DENVER — Someone stole parts from Denver International Airport's easternmost digital welcome sign on Pena Boulevard.

DIA found out about the theft Friday morning. An airport spokesperson said that some electrical components "necessary for the operation" of the sign, which displays advertising, were stolen.

The airport reported the theft to the Denver Police Department (DPD) and was working on a plan to make repairs.

In the meantime, the sign was powered down, DIA said.

Some of the posts around the sign also weren't working and were shut off until they're fixed, the spokesperson said.

DIA has three LED digital signs, each measuring 48 feet wide and 16 feet high, along Pena Boulevard just east of E-470. Two of the signs are visible to eastbound traffic that is inbound to the airport, and one is visible to westbound traffic leaving the airport.

The other inbound sign and the outbound sign weren't impacted and were working as normal, DIA said.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.