Swiss airline returns to Colorado after nearly 3-year absence

The airline is the final carrier to resume flights at DIA following pandemic-related service suspensions.

DENVER — Flights between Colorado and Switzerland are back after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Switzerland-based Edelweiss Air returned to Denver International Airport (DIA) on Monday for the first time since September 2019.

Edelweiss will now connect Denver nonstop to Zurich with twice-weekly flights onboard Airbus A340-300 aircraft.

Edelweiss is the final carrier to resume flights at DIA following service suspensions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, said DIA.

“The USA is one of the most popular summer destinations for the Swiss. I am very pleased that we are flying to Denver, our third destination in the USA after the pandemic. We had to wait long enough for this moment,” said Edelweiss CEO Bernd Bauer. “We are very pleased that Denver and Zurich are once again connected with a direct flight and can hardly wait to fly many Americans directly to the heart of Europe as well.”

According to DIA, in 2019, Zurich ranked among Denver’s ten largest markets in Europe with more than 25,000 annual passengers traveling between the cities.

“The return of Edelweiss to Denver is very timely for the high season, and after COVID-19 related restrictions were lifted for US travelers to Switzerland,” said Ambassador Balz Abplanalp, Consul General of Switzerland in San Francisco. “Our country stands for sustainable travel experiences, with exclusive trips through mountains, meadows, and lakes that create authentic Swiss moments for our American friends.”

“The return of Edelweiss is a significant milestone in our recovery out at Denver International Airport,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. “Service has now been restored to all European countries, and through the unique service offered by Edelweiss the Mile High City is once again connected with Switzerland, providing passengers with more options to explore Europe.”

Conveniently located in the heart of Europe, Zürich is the perfect destination to fulfill all of your Euro-dreams! We are so excited to welcome back nonstop service from Edelweiss! #FlyDEN pic.twitter.com/G8NOAlDKv8 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 14, 2022

