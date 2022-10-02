Flights canceled at DIA as Denver prepares for Friday snow

Southwest canceled more than 70 flights at Denver International Airport due to winter weather.

DENVER — More than 70 flights for Friday have been canceled at Denver International Airport (DIA) as airlines prepare for a winter storm could bring some snow to the metro area.

As of 4 a.m. Friday, 79 flights have been canceled and three delayed at DIA on Friday, according to FlightAware.

Airlines canceling flights are Southwest, CommutAir and United.

A fast-moving system is expected to move through the Denver area from north to south on Friday and snow should develop in the foothills around noon.

In Denver, the snow will likely develop between 1 and 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

With temperatures in the city around or slightly above freezing, the snow that falls during the daylight hours probably won't stick to roads or paved surfaces in or near Denver.

Slick roads could develop along I-70 on Friday afternoon and evening, which could disrupt ski traffic in particular.

Some snow could stick in or near Denver after dark, but accumulations will be on the low side from this event. The snow should finish in most places between 8 and 11 p.m. on Friday night.

