Four airline check-in counters to relocate at DIA

Allegiant, American, British Airways, and Sun Country will move their check-in counters to new locations this week.

DENVER — People traveling this week on Allegiant, Sun Country, American, and British Airways will see some changes as their check-in counters will be relocated to other parts of the Jeppesen Terminal.

This move is in addition to a series of others in order to accommodate the construction of new security checkpoints as part of the Great Hall Project.

Allegiant will move from the northwest side of Level 6 to the southeast side of Level 6 (near Door 615). The old location will close at noon on Wednesday and reopen at its new location at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

American is relocating from the northwest side of Level 6 to the southeast side of Level 6 (near Door 613). The old counters will close at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday and reopen the same day at 3:30 a.m.

British Airways is moving from the northwest side of Level 6 to the southeast side of Level 6 (near Door 615). The old check-in counter location will close at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and open at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Sun Country Airlines will move from the northwest side of Level 6 to the southeast side of Level 6 (near Door 615). There are no flights scheduled for Wednesday. Passengers departing Sun Country flights on Thursday can start checking in at 3:30 p.m.

This follows a series of other moves that have taken place in the past month.

Boutique Air is now located in Pod 4 on the southeast side of Level 6 near Door 615

Delta Airlines is now located in Pod 6 on the southwest side of Level 6 near Door 612

Denver Air Connection is now located in Pod 4 on the southeast side of Level 6 near Door 617

Frontier Airlines is now located in Pod 2 in the center of Level 6 east near Door 611 (this is the new check-in area that was completed last fall and includes new self-bag drop units).

JetBlue Airways is now located in Pod 4 on the southeast side of Level 6 near Door 617

Southern Airways Express is now located in Pod 4 on the southeast side of Level 6 near Door 615

Spirit Airlines is now located in Pod 5 on the southwest side of Level 6 near Door 616

Volaris is now located in Pod 3 on the southeast side of Level 6 near Door 615

The remaining relocations that still need to be taken include Aeromexico, Air Canada, Air France, Cayman Airways, Copa Airlines, Edelweiss, Icelandair, Lufthansa, and WestJet. These will continue throughout October.

