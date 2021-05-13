Frontier Airlines to begin direct flights to Hollywood

Frontier will offer fares starting at $19.

DENVER — Frontier Airlines will soon begin nonstop flights from Colorado to Hollywood, the low-fare airline announced Thursday.

The new flights between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) begin July 15, 2021.

Frontier said it will offer introductory fares starting at $19 for the new flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Denver, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The introductory fares are available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturdays, said Frontier.

“We’re excited to add Hollywood Burbank Airport to our route map with nonstop Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix flights this summer,” said Josh Flyr, Frontier Airlines' Vice President of Network and Operational Design. “Frontier offers a robust flight schedule in Southern California and the addition of Burbank will provide an even more convenient and easy to use option for many in the region seeking affordable fares and friendly service to a variety of popular destinations.”

“We welcome Frontier Airlines and the services they’re launching at BUR just as leisure travel starts to ramp up again,” said Frank R. Miller, Executive Director of Hollywood Burbank Airport. “Our customers now have more choices, adding to the convenience of Hollywood Burbank Airport.”

