Frontier announces new Denver flight to Caribbean

Frontier Airlines will serve a total of 70 nonstop destinations from Denver's airport.

DENVER — Flyers will soon have a new travel option between Colorado and Jamaica.

Frontier Airlines is launching a new service between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay (MBJ).

The Denver-based airline said the new flight will begin in February 2023.

Frontier added it will be the only airline offering service between Denver and Montego Bay. Fares to Montego Bay will start at $109.

With the new service, Frontier will serve 70 nonstop destinations from DIA.

"We’re thrilled to offer direct service from Denver to Montego Bay — one of the most popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean," Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines said. "This new service will make getting from Colorado to the tropical paradise of Jamaica fast, convenient and affordable this winter."

"Frontier’s international expansion in Denver is welcome news," DIA CEO Phil Washington said. "Providing service to Montego Bay, a brand-new destination with strong demand from Denver-originating travelers, further enhances the value [DIA] provides in connecting people and places."

"As the fifteenth country served nonstop from [DIA], this new flight to Jamaica further solidifies Denver’s position in the global economy and offers a new international destination for our residents to experience," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

Frontier Airlines held a groundbreaking ceremony in August for a new ground boarding facility at DIA. The 120,000-square-foot facility will be located on the east end of Concourse A.

Frontier said the facility will feature 14 ground-boarding gates, a remodeling of 83,000 square feet of space, and 37,000 square feet of new space. There will also be an adjacent 8,000-square-foot maintenance facility that will allow for centralization of personnel and parts in close proximity to the gates, according to Frontier.

Frontier will have preferential use and scheduling rights for the 14 ground gates which will allow passengers to board and deplane through the front and rear aircraft doors.

The first phase of the project including the first four gates is targeted for completion in fall 2023 with full project completion slated for summer 2024, according to Frontier.

