Frontier expands service to Denver, Durango, Grand Junction with $19 flights

Frontier Airlines, which will service 85 destinations from DIA this summer, is offering fares as low as $19.

DENVER — Frontier Airlines has announced it will expand service from Denver International Airport (DIA) this summer.

In addition to new flights to Grand Junction and Durango, Frontier said it will offer new nonstop flights to Anchorage, Alaska and Kalispell, Montana beginning in June 2021.

To celebrate the new service, Frontier said some fares will be as low as $19. Frontier will offer flights to and from 85 destinations via DIA this summer.

"I’m excited about these new low-cost nonstop direct flights between Grand Junction and Denver, and Durango and Denver," said Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado). "These routes will make it easier for Colorado residents to take advantage of Frontier’s low-cost international flight network and help tourists from across the country get to western and southwestern Colorado."

“The addition of three new Colorado-based routes to Nevada, Alaska, and Montana will also serve as a fantastic opportunity for both Coloradans to get out and explore and for tourists to come and enjoy the beautiful Rocky Mountains," said Polis.

New Frontier Airlines routes:

New intra-Colorado routes:

Denver to/from Grand Junction – beginning June 8, 2021 (3x weekly service)

Denver to/from Durango – beginning June 4, 2021 (4x weekly service)

Other new Colorado-based routes:

Denver to/from Kalispell, Montana – beginning June 17, 2021 (3x weekly service)

Denver to/from Anchorage, Alaska – beginning June 9, 2021 (2x weekly service)

Durango to/from Las Vegas – beginning June 11, 2021 (2x weekly service)

“As Frontier continues to expand our route network, we’re pleased to offer several new nonstop options from Denver,” said Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle. “Making it easy and affordable for locals to travel within the state between Denver and Durango and Grand Junction is a big win for Coloradans. At the same time, providing convenient options for visitors to easily move around the state supports our tourism industry, whether folks want to sightsee, enjoy some Colorado adventure or work remote with a beautiful view.”

“Frontier’s expansion in Denver is welcome news,” said DIA CEO Kim Day. “These new routes will provide additional options for our passengers and stimulate demand as more and more people return to travel this summer.”

For more information, visit FlyFrontier.com.

