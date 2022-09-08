Frontier Airlines announces new flight between DIA and Florida

Frontier Airlines will now fly to seven Florida cities from the Mile High City.

DENVER — Flyers will soon have a new travel option between Florida and Colorado.

Frontier Airlines is launching a new service between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Denver-based airline said the new flight will begin in November with fares as low as $69.

Frontier said it will be the only airline offering direct service between Denver and West Palm Beach.

"This expansion is further proof of our continued commitment to both Denver and West Palm Beach," Frontier Airlines' Senior Vice President of Commercial Daniel Shurz said. "We see the demand for our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ in both markets, and we’re honored to be the only carrier offering this exciting new service. With the addition of this new route, Frontier will fly to seven Florida cities from Denver, the most we’ve ever served."

"West Palm Beach is a new destination for [DIA] and is a great addition to our robust domestic network, DIA CEO Phil Washington said. "We are thankful for Frontier’s continued investment in [DIA] and are excited to offer passengers another option to travel to south Florida."

Frontier Airlines held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for a new ground boarding facility at DIA. The 120,000-square-foot facility will be located on the east end of Concourse A.

Frontier said the facility will feature 14 ground-boarding gates, a remodeling of 83,000 square feet of space, and 37,000 square feet of new space. There will also be an adjacent 8,000-square-foot maintenance facility that will allow for centralization of personnel and parts in close proximity to the gates, according to Frontier.

Frontier will have preferential use and scheduling rights for the 14 ground gates which will allow passengers to board and deplane through the front and rear aircraft doors.

The first phase of the project including the first four gates is targeted for completion in fall 2023 with full project completion slated for summer 2024, according to Frontier.

