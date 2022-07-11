Frontier launches new flight between DIA and Florida

Frontier Airlines will now fly to seven Florida cities from the Mile High City.

DENVER — Flyers now have a new travel option between Florida and Colorado.

Frontier Airlines began new service this weekend between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Denver-based airline began the flight on Sunday and said it has ticket fares as low as $69.

Frontier Airlines said it is the only airline offering direct service between Denver and West Palm Beach.

"We’re proud to be the only carrier offering Denver-area consumers nonstop service to this popular South Florida destination," Daniel Shurz, Frontier Airlines' senior vice president of commercial said. "West Palm Beach is just one of many Florida destinations served by Frontier — offering Coloradans convenient and affordable travel to locations across the Sunshine State thanks to our ‘Low Fares Done Right.’"

"The addition of flights to West Palm Beach provides a new option for travel to and from South Florida," DIA CEO Phil Washington said. "Frontier’s new service further deepens [DIA]’s domestic network and supports both local demand and connecting passengers."

Frontier Airlines held a groundbreaking ceremony in August for a new ground boarding facility at DIA. The 120,000-square-foot facility will be located on the east end of Concourse A.

Frontier said the facility will have 14 ground-boarding gates, a remodeling of 83,000 square feet of space, and 37,000 square feet of new space. There will also be an adjacent 8,000-square-foot maintenance facility that will allow for centralization of personnel and parts in close proximity to the gates, according to Frontier.

Frontier will have preferential use and scheduling rights for the 14 ground gates which will allow passengers to board and deplane through the front and rear aircraft doors.

The first phase of the project including the first four gates is targeted for completion in fall 2023 with full project completion slated for summer 2024, according to Frontier.

