Flyers will board Frontier planes from the ground at 14 new gates

Frontier Airlines is building a 120,000-square-foot facility on the east side of Concourse A.

DENVER — Frontier Airlines held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new ground boarding facility at Denver International Airport (DIA).

The new 120,000-square-foot facility will be located on the east end of Concourse A.

Frontier said the facility will feature 14 ground-boarding gates, a remodeling of 83,000 square feet of space, and 37,000 square feet of new space. There will also be an adjacent 8,000-square-foot maintenance facility that will allow for centralization of personnel and parts in close proximity to the gates, according to Frontier.

Frontier will have preferential use and scheduling rights for the 14 ground gates which will allow passengers to board and deplane through front and rear aircraft doors.

The first phase of the project including the first four gates is targeted for completion in fall 2023 with full project completion slated for summer 2024, according to Frontier.

Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle, DIA CEO Phil Washington, City of Denver Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, and Frontier mascot Griz the Grizzly Bear attended Monday's groundbreaking.

“We’re thrilled to join with our partners at Denver International Airport and the City of Denver to break ground on this new facility, which will provide a beautiful, convenient, customer-centric experience for departing and arriving Frontier passengers,” Biffle said. “The use of ground boarding will cut boarding and deplaning times in half by allowing customers access to aircraft from the front and rear and will help support our expansion at [DIA].”

“Frontier has served the Denver community for 28 years and has been a tremendous partner to [DIA],” Washington said. “The extension of our ground load facility will allow Frontier and [DIA] to continue to grow, providing more options for travelers."

