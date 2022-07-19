x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Denver International Airport

Frontier announces new non-stop Denver flight to Texas

The airline will launch the daily flight with fares as low as $69.

More Videos

DENVER — Travelers have a new option when flying between Colorado and the Lone Star State.

Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday a new daily non-stop flight between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

Frontier said its new flight will operate daily beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The airline will launch the service with fares as low as $69.

"We are excited to announce a new ultra low-fare flight option between Denver and Houston Hobby with daily nonstop service beginning in September," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

"There is strong consumer demand for flights between these two destinations and consumers can now enjoy the convenience and affordability of Frontier’s 'Low Fares Done Right.'"

RELATED: Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger

RELATED: Advisers tell Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier bid

RELATED: Ribbon-cutting ceremony opens 16 new gates at DIA

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Paid Advertisement