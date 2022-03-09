Frontier Airlines to fly 4 new routes from DIA

Frontier Airlines is adding 27 nonstop routes to its system including four in Colorado.

DENVER — Frontier Airlines has announced four new routes that will fly from Denver International Airport (DIA).

The expansion of service is part of Frontier's 27 new routes being added nationwide.

The low-cost carrier will begin new service to Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, April 28 to run three times per week.

Service routes from Denver to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Huntsville, Alabama launch Friday, April 29 and will operate twice per week.

Frontier will then begin service between DIA and Rochester, New York on Friday, May 27 with three flights planned per week.

Frontier said the four new DIA flights have have introductory fares starting at $99.

“We are excited to announce additional growth to our international network with flights to Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico from Las Vegas,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

“We are also significantly growing in Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham as part of this major expansion of service as we get ready for an extremely busy spring and summer travel season. Consumers are ready to travel and we encourage them to take advantage of our ultra-low fares and friendly service to popular destinations across the U.S. and beyond.”

