Frontier to fly 100 grandmas and grandpas for free

You can nominate a grandparent (or whoever you define as a grandparent) to be randomly selected.

DENVER — Frontier Airlines will give away flight vouchers to 100 lucky grandmas and grandpas this autumn.

The Denver-based airline announced on Friday the "Grandmas Fly Free" promotion, which will award $250 flight vouchers to randomly selected grandparents.

"As we approach Grandparent’s Day this Sunday, Frontier wants to remind families that fall is a great time to travel and cost shouldn’t stand in the way of grandparents catching that next soccer game or dance recital," the airline said in a news release.

Grandparents, or those in a similar role, can be nominated online.

The randomly selected winners will be eligible to fly in September and October. Frontier said the entry period ends on Grandparents’ Day, Sunday, Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m. MDT.

"We’re proud of our strong commitment to families and our ability to bring them together affordably and conveniently thanks to our ‘Low Fares Done Right,’" Frontier Airlines' vice president of marketing Tyri Squyres said. "This promotion is a fun reminder that fall is a great time to travel and experience some treasured family time."

