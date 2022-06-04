Frontier resumes flight to Western Slope

This summer service will typically operate twice per week on a Airbus A320neo.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A popular flight from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope is back.

Frontier Airlines resumed nonstop service from Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) to Denver International Airport (DIA) on Thursday.

Frontier’s returning service is scheduled to run through Dec. 29, 2022.

This summer service will typically operate twice per week on Mondays and Fridays on a 186-seat Airbus A320neo.

Frontier launched the flight in June 2021 along with lights from DIA to Anchorage, Alaska and Kalispell, Montana.

