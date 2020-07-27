DIA CFO Gisela Shanahan resigning

Chief Financial Officer Gisela Shanahan is leaving the airport on Aug. 10.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gisela Shanahan will resign from the airport on Monday, Aug. 10.

Shanahan is resigning for personal reasons and to spend more time with her grandchildren, DIA spokesperson Emily Williams confirmed to 9NEWS.

Details about how and when a replacement will be chosen have not been released.

In her role as CFO, Shanahan has lead the department that includes "finance, accounting, business management services, internal audit and financial planning and analysis, business technologies, airline affairs, air service development and commercial revenue programs," according to DIA's website.

DIA's website also states that the airport's CFO "directs the financial and strategic management of the airport’s capital program and operating budget with annual revenues of approximately $900 million and a $1.4 billion capital program and oversees the Gate Expansion Program that adds 39 new gates."

> Above video: Celebrating 25 years of DIA

