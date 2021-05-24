Denver flights to Reykjavik resume after 14-month pause

Iceland is welcoming all travelers that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or can show a certificate of previous infection.

DENVER — Denver International Airport is celebrating the return of Icelandair after a 14-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first nonstop flight to Reykjavik, Iceland from Denver International Airport (DIA) took place Sunday, May 23.

All international flights from DIA were halted on April 1, 2020. Icelandair joins Lufthansa and United in resuming nonstop service between Denver and Europe.

"Icelandair’s return not only signals the resurgence of international travel but also the importance of Denver and Colorado as a partner in building back a global network," said DIA CEO Kim Day. "We appreciate Icelandair’s continued commitment to [DIA] and look forward to working together as we safely welcome back more and more travelers."

Icelandair flights are scheduled to operate on a Boeing 757-200 four times per week and increase to five times per week mid-June, said DIA.

Iceland is currently welcoming visitors that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or can show a certificate of previous infection, according to DIA. Further travel from Iceland to the rest of Europe is currently not permitted for U.S. residents.

Welcome back, @Icelandair ✈️ Flights resumed to Reykjavik, Iceland yesterday for the first time since March 2020! We’re so happy to welcome back another European connection to DEN. Be sure to check travel restrictions before making your travel plans. #FlyDEN pic.twitter.com/f2XOQLQwpG — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 24, 2021

"Iceland has recently opened its borders to all U.S. vaccinated travelers and Icelandair is excited to return to Denver with nonstop flights to Iceland starting today," said Grimur Gislason, Regional Manager – Icelandair North America.

"As we approach nearly a decade of service from the Mile High City, we appreciate all of the support we have received over the years and we look forward to continue building a bright future together. The past year was a difficult time for many people and travel was affected greatly. Now, with brighter days ahead, Iceland is just around the corner and we look forward to welcoming Denver aboard, once again."

Icelandair first began service at DIA in May 2012.

