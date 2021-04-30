Pack a mask, they're still required in airports and on flights

300,000 people are expected to travel through DIA over Memorial Day weekend, that's more than triple from this time last year.

DENVER — Along with federal officials, the Denver International Airport (DIA) will be cracking down on mask guidelines as they anticipate an uptick in travelers over Memorial Day weekend.

Over the holiday weekend, 300,000 people are expected to travel through DIA, that's more than triple from this time last year and just 100,000 less than in 2019.

"It feels really good to see people traveling and people feeling comfortable," said DIA spokesperson Alex Renteria.

But more travelers means more responsibility to make sure visitors are following the federal mask mandate.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned of harsh penalties including potential jail time or up to a $35,000 fine for any unruly passengers who interfere with a flight crew.

"We are not going to tolerate behavior that threatens the well being of the public," said Mayorkas.

DIA told 9NEWS they will be doing their part as well. With the return of the purple vest ambassadors for the first time in more than a year, those volunteers as well as security will be keeping a watchful eye.

"It’s important that our messages are broadcasted loud and clear because everywhere else around Colorado, most places at least, you can choose whether you want to wear your mask or not if you’re vaccinated or not and those rules don’t apply when you’re on federal property," Renteria stressed.

TSA has extended the face mask requirement in all airports through the end of the summer through Sept. 13.

