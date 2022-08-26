Downtown Denver restaurant opens new DIA location

The new airport restaurant will have croissants and bread hot out of the oven every hour.

DENVER — The newest restaurant at Denver International Airport (DIA) has opened its doors.

Mercantile Dining & Provision held a grand opening celebration for its newest Denver location: in the center of DIA's Concourse A.

James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Seidel has helped create the new café and grab-and-go market.

The new restaurant is 4,500 square feet with an open kitchen design. It has a 15-seat counter overlooking the chefs as each dish is made to order. Mercantile's grab-and-go will have house-baked croissants and bread hot out of the oven every hour.

This is the second location for Mercantile Dining & Provision, with the original located at 17th Street and Wynkoop in downtown Denver.

"This is much like our Union Station location," Seidel said. "We’ll have various ways for people to eat, fast or slow, and with the same caliber of food that put us on the map as our downtown Denver destination. We really hope to elevate the food choices at the airport. We went all out on the design to make it feel different. This really looks and feels like you’re downtown."

Mercantile will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We’re excited to welcome a local award-winning chef and restaurant to the airport to share a taste of Denver with passengers from across the globe," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. "Through this partnership with the Mercantile, we can support a local business while creating job opportunities for approximately 90 people from our community. It’s truly a win-win for our passengers and our local economy."

"Through our robust shopping and dining program at [DIA], we are able to create opportunities to showcase popular local brands and give visitors a taste of Denver," DIA CEO Phil Washington said. "We are thankful for the partnership between the Mercantile, Tastes on the Fly and IRG that will offer [DIA] passengers another elevated dining option."

