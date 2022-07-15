Parking rates increase at Denver International Airport

“The cost of doing business and operating our lots has significantly increased over the last several years,” DIA's CEO said.

DENVER — It's about to be more expensive to park in several lots at Denver's airport.

Some parking rates at Denver International Airport (DIA) will increase by $1 to $2 beginning Friday.

The parking rates at DIA's Mount Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots will remain at $8 per day with no hourly rate.

DIA said in a news release that it regularly conducts market studies to ensure its parking prices are competitive with local parking rates, are in line with other similarly sized airports and cover the airport’s operating costs.

DIA added that its parking rates last increased in September 2019.

“The cost of doing business and operating our lots has significantly increased over the last several years,” said DIA Chief Operating Officer Steve Jaquith. “This slight rate increase will ensure [DIA] can continue to provide a variety of parking options to our passengers at different price points.”

New Rates Effective July 15, 2022

Garage Current rate: $5 per hour, $28 per day New rate: $7 per hour, $30 per day

Economy Current rate: $5 per hour, days 1-3 $17 per day, 4+ days $15 per day New rate: $6 per hour, days 1-3 $18 per day, 4+ days $16 per day

Short-term Current rate: $6 per hour, $144 per day New rate: $7 per hour, $168 per day

61st and Pena Current rate: $3 per 12 hours, $6 per day New rate: $5 per 12 hours, $7 per day



Auto thefts and vehicle break-ins rose significantly in the first four months of 2022 at DIA and in surrounding areas, according to police records.

That is on top of this reality: Over the past five years, six of the top 11 auto-theft hot spots in the city were in the area of DIA and surrounding parking lots and motels, according to Denver police data.

According to Denver police data, District 7 – which covers the area of the city where DIA and surrounding parking lots and motels are located – averaged 46 vehicle thefts in the first four months of 2019, 2020 and 2021. This year, through April 30, there had been 139 auto thefts in that same district.

