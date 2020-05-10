Inbound Peña Boulevard to close on 4 nights in October

The road into DIA will close 4 separate times for road repairs, including the removal and installation of large overhead signage.

DENVER — Crews will close a section of inbound Peña Boulevard on four separate nights in October for road repair work.

Inbound Peña Boulevard will close overnight on Oct. 6, 20, 21 and 27, according to Denver International Airport (DIA) officials.

The first night of work will start at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Jackson Gap Street. Crews aim to reopen the road by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Passengers being dropped off or picked up at DIA during the closure should follow signs for Terminal East. RTD buses will pick up and drop off on Level 6 East during the closure, according to airport officials.

Passengers will not be able to access economy parking during the closure.

> Above video: Denver mayors behind DIA reflect 25 years later.

The project is part of DIA's efforts to improve safety and traffic flow on Peña Boulevard, according to the airport.

DIA began work in July on a $30 million capital improvement project on Peña Boulevard between Jackson Gap Street and Jeppesen Terminal.

Construction on the project will be completed next summer.

The project's aims are to enhance safety and replace aging infrastructure.

According to DIA, the Peña Boulevard project will:

Improve traffic flow to accommodate current and future growth at the airport.

Improve safety for the traveling public by reducing the weaving patterns near the terminal and adding lanes to inbound Peña Boulevard.

Improve routes for ground transportation providers and rental car shuttles.

Replace aging infrastructure that is more than 25 years old.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.