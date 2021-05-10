Peña Boulevard to close 3 nights in May

The road into DIA will close 3 separate times for road repairs, including the installation of large overhead signage.

DENVER — Crews will close a section of inbound Peña Boulevard on three separate nights in May for road repair work.

Inbound Peña Boulevard will close overnight on Tuesday, May 11 and Saturday, May 15, according to Denver International Airport (DIA) officials. The road was also closed Saturday, May 8.

All airport traffic will be routed to East Terminal between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Passengers being dropped off or picked up at the airport during this time should follow signs for Departures and Arrivals at Terminal East. RTD buses will pick up and drop off on Level 6 East near Door 609 during the closure.

DIA said during the closure, passengers will not be able to access economy parking. Instead, all passengers parking at the airport should follow signage for East Garage Parking. However, passengers will be able to exit all parking lots during the inbound closure.

The project is part of DIA's efforts to improve safety and traffic flow on Peña Boulevard, according to the airport. The project's aims are to enhance safety and replace aging infrastructure.

DIA began work in July 2020 on the $30 million capital improvement project on Peña Boulevard between Jackson Gap Street and Jeppesen Terminal. Construction on the project should be completed this summer.

According to DIA, the Peña Boulevard project will:

Improve traffic flow to accommodate current and future growth at the airport.

Improve safety for the traveling public by reducing the weaving patterns near the terminal and adding lanes to inbound Peña Boulevard.

Improve routes for ground transportation providers and rental car shuttles.

Replace aging infrastructure that is more than 25 years old.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: DIA Turns 25

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.