Inbound Peña Blvd. to close overnight Tuesday, Wednesday

Motorists should follow all posted signs and allow for an additional 15 minutes of travel time.

DENVER — Crews will close a section of inbound Peña Boulevard overnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 2 for road work.

Inbound Peña Boulevard will close at Jackson Gap Street at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 2, and will reopen again by 4 a.m. the next day.

The project is part of Denver International Airport’s (DIA) efforts to improve safety and traffic flow on Peña Boulevard near the airport, according to the airport.

Traffic will be detoured onto Jackson Gap, along 75th Avenue and Shady Grove Street and then back onto Peña Boulevard. Motorists should follow all posted signs and allow for an additional 15 minutes of travel time. See the detour map here.

> Above video: Denver mayors behind DIA reflect 25 years later.

This is the first of two planned closures necessary for the safe removal of signage to keep the project on schedule, according to DIA.

Denver International Airport (DIA) began work in July a $30-million capital improvement project on Peña Boulevard between Jackson Gap Street and Jeppesen Terminal.

Construction on the project will be completed in summer 2021.

The project aims to enhance safety and replaces aging infrastructure.

According to DIA, the Peña Boulevard project will:

Improve traffic flow to accommodate current and future growth of the airport.

Improve safety for the traveling public by reducing the weaving patterns near the terminal and adding lanes to inbound Peña Boulevard.

Improve routes for ground transportation providers and rental car shuttles.

Replace aging infrastructure that is over 25 years old.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.