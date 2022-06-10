Denver International Airport CEO headed to FAA in D.C.?

Phil Washington has held the DIA head job for less than a year.

DENVER — President Joe Biden will likely name Denver International Airport’s CEO Phil Washington as the next head of the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the Seattle Times.

Washington has held the DIA post for less than a year, after being appointed by Mayor Michael Hancock in 2021.

An airport spokesperson declined a 9NEWS and Denver Gazette request to speak to Washington and referred all inquiries to the Biden Administration.

An administration spokesperson declined comment, but an unnamed White House official told Reuters that Washington was "the leading contender."

