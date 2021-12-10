DIA to open Pikes Peak parking lot for 2 days

DIA is expecting longer than usual security lines through Sunday, Oct. 17.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) announced on Friday it will reopen its Pikes Peak parking lot from Friday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. until Saturday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

DIA said that once the Pikes Peak lot closes at 5 p.m. Saturday, shuttle service will continue from the terminal to the parking lot, even though it will be closed to entering vehicles.

Passengers returning to their vehicle in the Pikes Peak lot will pick up the shuttle from Level 5 on the east side only, island 3 near door 511.

The Pikes Peak lot is $8 per day and is located at 75th Avenue and North Elk Street. This weekend, the only acceptable form of payment at the lot is credit card or debit card.

The airport said Friday it anticipates high passenger volumes this weekend with Friday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 17 expected to be the busiest days with over 75,000 passengers traveling through the security checkpoints each day.

DIA recommends passengers arrive inside the airport at least two hours prior to their boarding time.

Due to ongoing bus driver shortages, bus service from the Pikes Peak lot to the terminal will be reduced so passengers who park in Pikes Peak should allow an extra 45 minutes to get to the terminal.

Additionally, shuttle service in both economy lots will be limited while Pikes Peak is open, but passengers can walk to the terminal from the economy lots if they do not wish to wait for a shuttle.

DIA said parking at off-airport facilities will be at or near capacity this weekend and recommends passengers seek other forms of transportation when possible, such as the RTD A-Line or taking a rideshare.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: DIA at 25

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.