You can reserve a spot in the DIA security line for free starting this week

DENVER — This weekend, 400,000 people are expected to shuffle through security at Denver International Airport. As the city enters a busy travel season, the airport is getting prepared.

Starting Thursday, a lane at the Bridge Security checkpoint will be set aside for customers who reserve their spot through a program called DEN Reserve.

Passengers will be able to reserve a time for free, with no account or membership required. Reservations are available daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be scheduled up to three days in advance.

The goal is to expedite the security process.

"It's a process that exists in 20 other airports throughout the country," airport Chief Operating Officer Steve Jaquith told City Council members on Wednesday. "Another innovative tool we are implementing to try to facilitate and improve our customer experience."

Passengers only need to select the airline they're flying with, destination, flight number, and number of people in their party.

DIA also plans to add four more TSA lanes at the south security checkpoint. In the city council meeting on Wednesday, airport officials said they hope to open those up before July 4. In even bigger news, the airport said in early 2024 it will open a west security checkpoint, which will have 17 lanes.

Passengers have been coming through DIA for nearly 30 years. Last year, 2022, brought a record 69,286,461 passengers. That broke the previous record of 69,015,703 in 2019.

In 2022, the airport saw a traffic increase of 0.4% over 2019 and 17.8% over 2021.