RTD wants a corporate sponsor for the A Line

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is looking for a new name for its commuter rail line to Denver's airport.

RTD said it is actively looking for a corporate sponsor interested in naming rights for the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport.

The rail line was previously known as the University of Colorado A Line from 2014 until the sponsorship expired on May 31.

RTD said it will accept proposals for A Line partnership through Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and it aims to make a final selection shortly thereafter.

"Corporate partnership opportunities may include brand visibility on signage, stations, vehicles, recorded announcements, digital properties and marketing collateral," said RTD in a news release.

"RTD is a key contributor to the economic vitality of the Denver metro region, not only by connecting people to where they need to go, but by elevating corporate exposure through our advertising and corporate partnership opportunities," RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said.

"In the case of the A Line, this service is well-known to customers and travelers worldwide, with high visibility and an excellent service record. It provides great value for a branded corporate partnership."

Inquiries can be directed to Amelia.Thompson@RTD-Denver.com or 303-299-2231.

Recent staffing issues for the A Line have caused cancellations of trips, leaving travelers waiting at DIA for hours.

9NEWS discovered that the train fell short of its scheduled trips more than 1,500 times since January 2022, according to data provided by RTD.

Since January, 1,548 A-Line trips have been canceled, according to data from RTD. About 80% of those cancelations – 1,290 in total – happened because there wasn't a second crew member available to be on the train. One reason for this is that the A-Line requires two people to be on board the train during a trip. One of these people needs to be an armed guard, according to RTD.

