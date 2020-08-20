DIA welcomes new on-site rental car company

SIXT Rent A Car is the 10th on-site rental car company at DIA.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) has added SIXT Rent a Car to its on-site rental car lineup.

Previously, SIXT Rent a Car operated off-airport but has recently moved to 78th Avenue with the other on-airport rental car companies.

There are now over 10 brands of rental car options available at DIA: SIXT, Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Enterprise, National, Alamo, Avis, Budget, Payless and Fox.

The new location will provide their customers with quicker and easier access to their rental car, said DIA in a press release.

Car rental agencies are located on airport property with courtesy shuttle service provided to and from DIA's Jeppesen Terminal. SIXT will pick up customers on Terminal Level 5, Island 4, outside door 503 (east side) and 502 (west side), with the other onsite rental companies.

Learn more about DIA's rental car companies at FlyDenver.com.

