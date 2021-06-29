Denver breakfast and brunch staple opens at DIA

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant has more than 30 tables and 30-seat bar.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and DIA CEO Kim Day joined Snooze and concessionaire Skyport Hospitality to celebrate the grand opening Monday morning.

Originally founded in 2006, the new Snooze is located in the center of Concourse B on the mezzanine level.

“Denver holds a special place in our hearts as it’s the birthplace of Snooze,” said Snooze CEO David Birzon. “It means a lot to us to be given the opportunity to establish a location within Denver International Airport, where travelers from all over the world will get to experience Snooze, many for the first time."

"As an international airport, it’s important that passengers who land at [DIA] have an authentic Denver experience,” said Day. “What’s more Denver, and more delicious, than Snooze? A local eatery hot-spot people will gladly wait in line for, me included! We are elated to welcome Snooze to the [DIA] family.”

"We’re looking forward to wowing guests with our take on breakfast classics, and providing them with a sense of community and comfort even with the hustle and bustle of travel at a busy hub like [DIA]," said Birzon.

Job opportunities are available at Snooze.

Operated by Skyport Hospitality and supported by Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business (ACDBE) partner Airport Hospitality Services, Snooze's DIA employees receive benefits such as company paid Ecopasses or airport parking, health insurance and paid-time off.

Visit jobs.flydenver.com to apply.

