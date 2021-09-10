Southwest Airlines cancels dozens of flights at DIA, across the country

The airline has canceled more than 140 flights in and out of DIA on Sunday morning.

DENVER — Southwest Airlines customers at Denver International Airport (DIA) and across the country are experiencing a large number of cancelations this weekend.

The airline said in a Facebook post that due to air traffic control issues and disruptive weather that a large number of flights would be canceled across the U.S.

The forecast for Denver on Sunday called for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, but Denver passengers flying Southwest have been feeling the impact. According to FlightAware, 145 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled and 10 delayed at DIA as of 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

FlightAware reported that on Saturday at DIA, 102 Southwest flights were canceled and 160 flights were delayed.

Across the entire U.S., Southwest had canceled 1,006 flights on Sunday as of 8 a.m., according to FlightAware.

>Video above: DIA parking lots reach full capacity

Customers who were affected by cancelations were asked to rebook their flights by visiting Southwest's website.

The nationwide cancellations came as the airline announced Monday that the company will now require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccinated by Dec. 8. It was unclear whether this is related to the high volume of cancellations across the country.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), Southwest pilots’ labor union, said in a press release that they are aware of the issues Southwest is experiencing.

"SWAPA is aware of operational difficulties affecting Southwest Airlines today due to a number of issues, but we can say with confidence that our Pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions," the press release said.

Southwest Airlines is the only airline experiencing a high volume of cancelations.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.