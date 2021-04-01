Southwest Airlines celebrates 15 years of Denver service

After launching Denver service to three destinations in 2006, Southwest now connects to more than 70 cities through DIA.

DENVER — Southwest Airlines is celebrating 15 years of serving Denver International Airport (DIA) in January 2021.

Southwest launched service in Denver on Jan. 3, 2006, with 13 daily departures to three destinations.

As of Monday, Denver is now the largest operation in the Southwest network, averaging 174 departures a day in 2020 and connecting Denver nonstop to more than 70 destinations in 36 U.S. states and Mexico, according to DIA.

> Above video: How will travel change in 2021?

Southwest is scheduled to open a 130,000-square-foot maintenance hangar in the first quarter of 2022. The airline also signed a lease last year for 16 additional gates which, when completed in 2022, will provide the carrier usage of 40 gates total at DIA through 2035.

“For 15 years Southwest has been a great partner, and we’re so pleased the airline continues to grow in Denver, offering nonstop service to more than 70 destinations,” said DIA CEO Kim Day. “We are grateful for Southwest’s commitment to DEN and look forward to many more successful years, including the opening of 16 new Southwest gates on Concourse C-East in 2022.”

DIA said Southwest has carried more than 175 million passengers through Denver since 2006. Southwest directly employs more than 4300 people in Denver.

“Our consistent investment in Colorado is a reflection of sustained support from local Southwest customers who travel with us for vacations, business trips, visits with friends and family—all important moments in their lives that inspire our work to make these connections for Coloradans,” said Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President of Governmental Affairs and Real Estate Jason Van Eaton. “We’ll continue to partner with Kim [Day] and her excellent team at Denver International Airport in the chapter of recovery ahead, by pairing our flexible policies and value with the airport’s awarded passenger experience, underscoring our dedication to Denver for decades to come.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.