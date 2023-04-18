Hundreds of Southwest flights delayed at Denver airport

More than 1,500 Southwest flights have been delayed nationwide Tuesday.

DENVER — Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed Tuesday at Denver International Airport (DIA).

Southwest Airlines asked the Federal Aviation Administration to "pause" all of its departures Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the FAA.

As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 228 Southwest Airlines flights were delayed at DIA, according to FlightAware.

This comes as the airline said on social media that it was dealing with "intermittent technology issues" and "should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible."

The FAA tweeted that the Southwest "pause" was lifted at 9:10 a.m. and service has resumed. The FAA said Southwest experienced a "technical issue with one of their internal systems.

More than 1,500 Southwest flights were delayed nationwide, as of 9:05 a.m. That accounts for 30% of Southwest's schedule for Tuesday.

This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems.



At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue.



The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

Back in December, Southwest Airlines suffered a massive breakdown that led to the cancelation of nearly 17,000 flights in 10 days before resuming a normal schedule. Last month, Southwest's CEO again pushed back against the view that those issues were caused by a failure to invest enough money in crew-scheduling technology, instead blaming extremely cold weather that forced it to stop flying at some airports.

Southwest said in a filing that it continues to expect to report a loss for the first quarter, with lingering fallout from the December crisis cutting revenue by up to $350 million. That is on top of an $800 million drop in fourth-quarter pretax income that Southwest attributed to the meltdown, which is being investigated by federal officials.

