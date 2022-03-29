Southwest plans for Colorado growth with $100M hangar

Southwest Airlines said the new facility is the foundation of long-term growth in Colorado.

DENVER — Southwest Airlines is celebrating the completion of a new maintenance facility at Denver International Airport (DIA).

The 130,000-square-foot technical operations hangar look nearly three years to complete at a cost of $100 million.

Southwest said the new facility includes a large aircraft maintenance hangar and room for offices, training, and warehousing. The facility will serve as the new home for more than 100 Denver-based technical operations, said Southwest.

The new hangar adds an important location within Southwest’s network to support scheduled, overnight maintenance of its fleet of nearly 730 Boeing 737 aircraft. The hangar has space for three Boeing 737s and room for eight additional 737s outdoors.

The Denver hangar is Southwest's seventh, joining those in Atlanta, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Houston (Hobby), Orlando, and Phoenix.

The airline said the infrastructure represents its commitment to Denver and will add more jobs to the community.

"As we continue to grow and welcome more customers at Denver International Airport, we’re laser-focused on the work that happens behind-the-scenes that enables us to provide a great Customer experience," said Mike Van de Ven, Southwest Airlines’ President & Chief Operating Officer.

"This new hangar facility is a critical investment that supports our commitment to maintaining a safe, reliable fleet so we can connect our Denver customers to the people and the places that matter most in their lives."

"We’re excited to see Southwest Airlines continue to invest in our community and bring high-paying jobs to the region," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. "Southwest’s support, both at the airport and throughout our city, is what makes Denver a top place to live and work, as well as make it attractive for both business and leisure travelers to come visit the Mile High City."

"Swinerton is grateful to have been a part of the Southwest Airlines Technical Operations Complex Team as the general contractor, working alongside industry experts to bring this state-of-of-the-art hangar from conception to completion," said John Spight, Vice President of Swinerton’s Colorado Division. "We are thrilled to have helped Southwest complete one of the few capital improvement projects it continued with during the pandemic, and to join forces with Southwest as it expands across the nation."

Southwest also announced it will begin moving into the first gates of a 16-gate expansion project on DIA's C concourse within the next few months. Once completed, Southwest will have the ability to use up to 40 gates, the most gates it has at any airport it serves.

