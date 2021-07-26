One of the country's largest craft brewers comes to DIA

Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing Company is expanding into its furthest western market to date.

DENVER — One of the largest craft brewers in the country now has a location at Denver International Airport (DIA).

SweetWater Brewing Company has opened its doors near Gate B80 at DIA's Concourse B.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based brewery will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering passengers a large beer selection and bar eats including burgers, salads and wings.

“Adding another brewery to [DIA's] beer scene further stamps our state's love for craft beer,” said Senior Vice President of Concessions Pam Dechant. “SweetWater Mountain Taphouse is a great addition to our brewery line-up, and we’re happy to have them onboard.”

DIA is SweetWater's second airport bar location – their first is their hometown airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

In January, SweetWater Brewing Company announced it would expand into Colorado beginning Feb. 1.

The company said it would partner with Eagle Rock Distributing Company of Colorado to reach 75% of the state, including the Denver metro area, Loveland, Littleton, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Durango.

With the expansion into Colorado, SweetWater’s beers will be available in 27 states, as well as Washington, D.C.

SweetWater Brewing Company Founder Freddy Bensch has roots in Colorado. Bensch began his brewing career washing kegs at Boulder Brewing Company.

