Denver International Airport extends program to skip TSA security lines

DEN Reserve are available daily from 5 a.m to 5 p.m. and can be scheduled up to three days in advance.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER, Colorado — Ahead of the busy summer travel, Denver International Airport (DIA) has partnered with CLEAR to extend the DEN Reserve program to help passengers save time at airport security.

“It started as a pilot, it went through the approval of city council to stay here at [DIA] and we continue to evaluate to make sure it fits our passengers and their needs," said Jose Salas, DIA spokesperson.

The pilot program launched at the beginning of June as a free service that will allow all passengers to reserve a dedicated time slot through Bridge Security Checkpoint.

In the first few days, airport officials say the program surpassed expectation with nearly 100% of reservations windows booked every day and more than 4,900 bookings.

"We do recommend passengers to book it at least three days ahead of their travel plans," said Salas. “Passengers should be aware those windows are usually available from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m., so if you’re traveling within that time period you’re able to book in those windows with DEN reserve."

To make a reservation with DEN Reserve, travelers must enter their flight details and the number of people in their traveling party to view available times. Once they arrive to the airport, travelers should head to Bridge TSA Security Checkpoint located on the north end in the main terminal.

DIA joined 17 other airport locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe that offer the appointment-based system.

DIA also plans to add four more TSA lanes at the south security checkpoint to help expedite the process.

For more information on how to reserve a spot and to learn about the program, click here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.