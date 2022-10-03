United Airlines holding job fair at Mile High

All attendees can enter for a chance to win two roundtrip domestic United Economy tickets.

DENVER — Looking for driven and passionate workers, United Airlines will host a career fair in downtown Denver.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Club at Empower Field at Mile High.

United said it hopes to hire more than 300 new Customer Service and Ramp Agents.

Candidates at the fair can meet with the airline's Denver-based leadership team, customer service representatives, ramp service employees, flight attendants and mechanics.

All job fair attendees can enter for a chance to win two roundtrip domestic United Economy tickets, and everyone who attends United’s career fair will receive a coupon code for 20% off a future United flight.

Advance registration for the job fair is not needed to attend and attendees can visit anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

United said free parking will be available in Lot C near Gate 2 to access the United’s West Club Lounge. Once in Lot C, attendees can walk toward the stadium to Gate 2, which is a small double-glass door entrance. Attire for the event is casual and anyone attending is encouraged to bring their resume.

Earlier this March, United raised its starting wage for Ramp Service and Customer Service positions from $15.87 to $19.64. The jobs also include 401(k) and pension plans and free flight benefits.

Additional career fair information, including parking directions, can be found at United.com/DENcareers. For anyone unable to attend the career fair, they can apply for roles at United.com/Careers.

