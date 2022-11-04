United suspending flights between Denver, Flagstaff as of Oct. 30

Officials at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport said United plans to suspend service to and from Denver and review the situation after six months.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Officials at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport say United Airlines plans to suspend service to the northern Arizona airport starting Oct. 30 and will review the situation after six months.

United provides direct flights to and from Denver International Airport (DIA) out of the Flagstaff airport, and the airport has partnered with the carrier since 2018.

“United informed airport officials that United is struggling each day to make tough decisions with fuel pricing, crew and aircraft shortages nationwide,” said Pulliam communications manager Claire Harper on Tuesday. “United stated they are having to cut routes nationwide and in many cases, they are cutting profitable routes. We’ve reached out to United for further clarification but have not heard back.”

Barney Helmick, Pulliam’s airport director, said United flights out of Flagstaff were at 90% load capacity.

“We will continue to stay in contact with United during 2022 in hopes we can re-establish service in 2023,” he said.

Heidi Hansen, interim deputy city manager for Flagstaff, said “the load percentages are incredible, but we can’t control pilot, crew, plane shortages or on time issues that are happening nationwide.”

Airport officials said Pulliam had 105,000 passengers flying in and out of Flagstaff in the past year.

American Airlines continues to offer daily flights from Flagstaff to Phoenix and Dallas/Fort Worth.

