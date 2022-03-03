United debuts ‘bag drop shortcut’ service at DIA

Special areas will allow customers to weigh their bag, scan a boarding pass and go.

DENVER — Denver fliers have a new shortcut when dropping off their bags.

United Airlines announced Thursday its new bag drop shortcut service will allow fliers to skip the line, check their bag in a minute or less on average, and get to their flight.

United said the free service will be offered at Denver International Airport (DIA), Chicago, New York/Newark, Washington D.C., Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco with dozens more airports to be added this year.

Here’s how United's bag drop shortcut works:

Check-in on the United app and select the number of bags.

Find the bag drop shortcut location at the airport with detailed instructions available right in the app.

At the bag drop shortcut location, customers place their bag on the scale and scan their boarding pass at the kiosk.

The United team will check the customer’s ID, apply the bag tag and they’re on their way.

"Our initial customer data proves this free, simple-to-use process saves our customers time and energy as they get ready for their flight," said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer for United. "We’re thrilled to be the first to offer this service to all customers who check-in on our award-winning mobile app."

