United launches bus service to Fort Collins, Breckenridge from DIA

Passengers will transfer from plane to bus on Concourse A at DIA.

DENVER — United Airlines announced it is launching service to Breckenridge and Fort Collins from Denver International Airport (DIA) via bus.

United said Friday it has teamed with ground transportation company Landline to offer the new connecting service from Denver.

The service will make the first time that Breckenridge (QKB) has been served by an airline, according to United, and Fort Collins’ first global network carrier service in 25 years.

Customers connecting to Breckenridge or Fort Collins from DIA will transfer to the bus service within the secure airside area of the terminal. The bus will depart from an assigned gate on DIA's Concourse A.

Checked-in baggage will be transferred directly from the plane to the bus.

United said the service will be as seamless for customers as if they were connecting to another flight.

The United and Landline service will launch daily from DIA to Breckenridge on Thursday, March 11.

Four-times daily service from DIA to Fort Collins begins Thursday, April 1.

