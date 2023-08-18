New airline club opens at Denver airport

DENVER — Airport travelers have a new spot to relax and unwind at Colorado's biggest airport.
United Airlines opened a new United Club on Thursday at Denver International Airport (DIA).
Located on the west side of Concourse A, the new club is located among United's newest gates at DIA. The club will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It's entrance is located near Gate A25.
The club has more than 400 seats across two levels of club space, plus free high-speed Wi-Fi, self-scan entry gates, game lounge and a wellness room. Club visitors can enjoy complimentary beverages and snacks.
The airline said the new club has locally sourced furniture and décor that reflects Colorado’s outdoor landscapes and experiences.
The space has custom artwork from local artists, including a sculptural installation from Colorado-based artist Amy Hoagland and a custom mural by Denver-based designer Adam Vicarel.
United's new club at DIA
United said it has plans to open an updated club — the largest United Club location ever — in a few weeks on the east side of Concourse B.
The airline will close the United Club on the west side of Concourse B and it will also receive a complete upgrade.
