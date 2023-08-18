New airline club opens at Denver airport

Club visitors can enjoy complimentary beverages and snacks at the new airport lounge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Airport travelers have a new spot to relax and unwind at Colorado's biggest airport.

United Airlines opened a new United Club on Thursday at Denver International Airport (DIA).

Located on the west side of Concourse A, the new club is located among United's newest gates at DIA. The club will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It's entrance is located near Gate A25.

The club has more than 400 seats across two levels of club space, plus free high-speed Wi-Fi, self-scan entry gates, game lounge and a wellness room. Club visitors can enjoy complimentary beverages and snacks.

The airline said the new club has locally sourced furniture and décor that reflects Colorado’s outdoor landscapes and experiences.

The space has custom artwork from local artists, including a sculptural installation from Colorado-based artist Amy Hoagland and a custom mural by Denver-based designer Adam Vicarel.

United's new club at DIA 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

United said it has plans to open an updated club — the largest United Club location ever — in a few weeks on the east side of Concourse B.

The airline will close the United Club on the west side of Concourse B and it will also receive a complete upgrade.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.