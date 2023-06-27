Dozens of United flights canceled, delayed in Denver

Passengers spent the night in the airport as flights were canceled and delayed.

DENVER — Many passengers spent the night inside Denver International Airport (DIA) as flights were canceled and delayed.

According to FlightAware.com, 48 flights were canceled Tuesday morning and 61 others were delayed.

All 48 cancelations out of DIA were flights on United Airlines. 9NEWS reached out to United about their cancelled flights.

"Recurring thunderstorms in the Northeast have made airline operations very challenging for the past three days, especially at the New York-area airports," said Russell Carlton, corporate communications manager with United Airlines. "We know our customers are eager to get to their destinations. Our teams at airports and our contact centers have been working significant overtime to restore the reliability our customers depend on."

United Airlines provided cots to passengers and DIA assisted with providing blankets to those who had to spend the night in the airport.

According to FlightAware, United Airlines saw 583 cancellations nationwide on Monday.

