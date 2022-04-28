United Airlines adding another flight to Europe from Colorado

United Airlines said it anticipates a strong recovery in European summer travel.

DENVER — United Airlines is launching or resuming 30 transatlantic flights through early June in the largest transatlantic expansion in its history.

United's service expansion includes a second daily flight between Denver International Airport (DIA) and London Heathrow beginning Saturday, May 7.

The flight joins United's second daily flight between Denver and Munich, which began April 23.

United also operates service from Denver to Frankfurt and London. United said it is the only U.S. airline to offer transatlantic service from Denver.

United's systemwide expansion includes new nonstop flights to Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands. United is also resuming fourteen Atlantic routes the airline has historically served and adding frequencies in six others.

“We have long anticipated a strong demand recovery, evidenced by our large, strategic expansion in Europe, and with these new flights, we’re proud to offer our customers more options and access than ever before,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United.

“United continues to leverage its leading global network in new and exciting ways to help our customers make meaningful memories and experience new cultures around the world.”

United said its new transatlantic route network will be more than 25% larger than it was in 2019 and it will serve more transatlantic destinations than every other U.S. carrier combined.

