Canadian airline returns service to DIA for first time since March 2020

Colorado travelers have a new option for flights to Canada.

DENVER — Canadian airline WestJet is back in Colorado for the first time in more than two years.

The airline returned to Denver International Airport (DIA) on Sunday, May 22. WestJet last served DIA on March 24, 2020, before service was stopped during the pandemic.

WestJet provides nonstop service between DIA and Calgary, Alberta, two days per week on Sundays and Thursdays.

WestJet first inaugurated service between Denver and Calgary in March 2018.

DIA said that through WestJet's hub in Calgary, the airline provides Colorado travelers access to more than 20 destinations across Canada. The Denver flights will be operated on Boeing 737 aircraft.

"The restart of our service between Denver and Calgary marks another milestone in recovery as we rebuild our network and strengthen critical connections between our two great cities," said WestJet Chief Commercial Officer John Weatherill. "These connections are critical to the recovery of international travel and tourism, and we look forward to stimulating business and leisure travel between both destinations as we work towards restoring our network to pre-pandemic levels this summer."

"Our mission at the Canadian Consulate General is to build connections between Canada and Colorado," said Sylvain Fabi, consul general of Canada to the U.S. Mountain West region. "Usually, those connections are a little more metaphorical, but in this case it’s quite literal! We are extremely excited to welcome WestJet back to Denver International Airport, adding to the connections between these two amazing cities and expanding the ties of friendship and opportunity between us."

"We are excited to welcome WestJet back to Denver, offering travelers from across their network increased access to the Mile High City," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "Calgary and Denver share many similarities, as gateways to outdoor recreation rooted in western culture, and this renewed connection will support future collaboration."

