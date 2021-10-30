Denver launches ride-share program for Montbello neighborhood

The Montbello Connector will be available to everyone on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

DENVER — Commuters will soon have a new way to travel around Montbello.

The City and County of Denver announced a new ride share service for the Montbello neighborhood. The new program will offer free rides on the Montbello Connector.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock spoke about the new service Saturday.

The Montbello Connector will help provide transportation to people in the community who have limited access to a vehicle. One of the goals of the Montbello Connector is to connect older people to shopping, services and medical appointments.

The service will also help families by transporting kids to and from school.

While the program currently only operates in the Montbello area, the service is open to everyone, not just Montbello residents.

Full press conference in the player below:

Commuters interested in using the new service must download the Montbello Connector mobile app or call 720-868-0560 to request a ride.

Ride seekers can request rides in English or Spanish.

“We’re able to do these types of local transit options that connect neighborhoods and improve quality of life in our city because voters said yes to an enhanced transportation department,” Hancock said. “With this pilot, we’re offering community members greater freedom of movement, and an affordable and convenient way to travel to neighborhood destinations and regional transit stops, and I encourage Montbello residents to give it a try.”

The Montbello Connector will be available on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. All trips can be made anywhere in Montbello and between the Peoria Rail Station and the neighborhood.

